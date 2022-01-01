Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11600H or Core i5 12600HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11600H vs i5 12600HX

Intel Core i7 11600H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600HX
Intel Core i7 11600H
Intel Core i5 12600HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600HX and 11600H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i5 12600HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1445 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and i5 12600HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 1, 2021 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake-H45 Alder Lake-HX
Model number i7-11600H i5-12600HX
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-29x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11600H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

