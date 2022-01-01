Intel Core i7 11600H vs i5 12600HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i5 12600HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1445 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3173
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15996
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1437
Core i5 12600HX +12%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5866
Core i5 12600HX +36%
7957
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|i5-12600HX
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
