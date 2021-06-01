Intel Core i7 11600H vs i7 10750H VS Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 10750H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10750H and 11600H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1209 points

Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and i7 10750H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 1, 2021 April 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H Model number i7-11600H i7-10750H Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25-29x 26x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 35-45 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1000 MHz Shading Units 256 192 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 3 Execution Units 32 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11600H +95% 0.742 TFLOPS Core i7 10750H 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16