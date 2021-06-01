Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11600H or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 11600H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1209 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 1, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-11600H i7-10750H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-29x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11600H +95%
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

