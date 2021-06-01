Intel Core i7 11600H vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1518
Core i7 11370H +1%
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11600H +67%
9581
5725
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3149
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12541
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
