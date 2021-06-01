Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11600H or Core i7 11390H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11600H vs i7 11390H

Intel Core i7 11600H
VS
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i7 11600H
Intel Core i7 11390H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 11600H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 1, 2021 June 21, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake
Model number i7-11600H i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-29x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11600H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H +267%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

