Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U VS Intel Core i7 1160G7 AMD Ryzen 5 2500U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 2500U and 1160G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7 Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1390 vs 787 points

More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 2, 2020 October 26, 2017 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen Model number i7-1160G7 - Socket BGA-1598 FP5 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-21x 20x Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 7-15 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1160G7 +50% 1.69 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 2500U 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12