Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1390 vs 787 points
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +47%
1164
793
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +12%
3201
2846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +53%
2787
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +59%
10389
6547
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +77%
1384
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +76%
4770
2705
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-21x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
