Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1160G7 or Ryzen 5 2500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

Intel Core i7 1160G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
Intel Core i7 1160G7
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2500U and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1390 vs 787 points
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +12%
3201
Ryzen 5 2500U
2846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +53%
2787
Ryzen 5 2500U
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +59%
10389
Ryzen 5 2500U
6547
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +76%
4770
Ryzen 5 2500U
2705
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen
Model number i7-1160G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-21x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1160G7 +50%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 1160G7
2. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i7 1160G7
3. Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs Intel Core i7 1160G7
4. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs Intel Core i7 1160G7
5. Intel Core i5 1140G7 vs Intel Core i7 1160G7
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
7. Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
9. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Intel Core i7 1160G7?
EnglishРусский