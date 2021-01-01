Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1160G7 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

Intel Core i7 1160G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
Intel Core i7 1160G7
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 871 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +56%
4794
Ryzen 5 3550H
3065

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen+
Model number i7-1160G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i7 1160G7?
