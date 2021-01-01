Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 871 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1655
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2075
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +61%
1399
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +56%
4794
3065
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
