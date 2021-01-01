Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1395 vs 1103 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3188
Ryzen 5 4600HS +177%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +14%
2782
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10774
Ryzen 5 4600HS +36%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +26%
1380
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4781
Ryzen 5 4600HS +7%
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-21x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
