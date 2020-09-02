Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4124
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18589
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +24%
1461
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4463
Ryzen 7 4800HS +68%
7515
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
