Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1362
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4213
Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U +92%
8100
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
