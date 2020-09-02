Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 9 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +23%
1450
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4469
Ryzen 9 4900H +52%
6777
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 1160G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 or i7 1160G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 9 4900H