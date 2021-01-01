Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1174 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4234
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2603
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19668
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +19%
1399
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4794
Ryzen 9 4900HS +52%
7289
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
