Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
Ryzen 9 5900HX +27%
1472
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3188
Ryzen 9 5900HX +321%
13419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Ryzen 9 5900HX +16%
3219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10774
Ryzen 9 5900HX +113%
22955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1380
Ryzen 9 5900HX +7%
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4781
Ryzen 9 5900HX +60%
7651
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-21x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
