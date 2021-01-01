Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1365 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
595
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4338
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1362
Ryzen 9 5980HS +17%
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4213
Ryzen 9 5980HS +111%
8903
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1