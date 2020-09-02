Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 9 vs 65 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +32%
1450
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +7%
4469
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
