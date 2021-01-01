Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1100 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR4x-3733 RAM
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2551
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +29%
1399
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +24%
4794
3867
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1