We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1395 vs 1089 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +29%
10774
Core i5 10200H
8364
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-1160G7 i5-10200H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-21x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1160G7 +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10200H or i7 1160G7?
