Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 948 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2230
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6489
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +50%
1399
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +90%
4794
2518
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
