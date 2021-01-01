Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1056 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 1160G7 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
842
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +32%
1399
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +87%
4794
2558
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
