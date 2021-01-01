Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 977 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +43%
1399
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +54%
4794
3104
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
