Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i7 1160G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i7 1160G7
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1040 points
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Ice Lake
Model number i7-1160G7 i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

