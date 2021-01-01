Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1040 points
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2308
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +35%
1399
1037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +68%
4794
2855
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
