Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i7 1160G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i7 1160G7
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7
3292
Core i5 11260H +176%
9070
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1160G7 i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-21x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1160G7 +342%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

