We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1160G7 i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-21x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1160G7 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Intel Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i7 1160G7?
