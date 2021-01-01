Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 11320H VS Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i5 11320H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11320H and 1160G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7 Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H Newer - released 10-months later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 June 21, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake Model number i7-1160G7 i7-11320H Socket BGA-1598 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-21x 25-32x Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 7-15 W 28-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100-1400 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 96 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1160G7 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 11320H 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 4