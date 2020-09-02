Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1160G7 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i7 1160G7
Intel Core i7 1160G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1160G7 i7-1135G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 1160G7?
EnglishРусский