We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8257U and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 912 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +25%
4794
Core i5 8257U
3849

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i5 8257U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 July 9, 2019
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1160G7 i5-8257U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x 14x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

