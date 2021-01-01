Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 8259U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 919 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
373
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1670
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +52%
1399
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +23%
4794
3892
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
