Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1353 vs 1008 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1716
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2341
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +36%
1371
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +20%
4345
3629
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1