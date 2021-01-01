Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1160G7 or Core i5 8365U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 8365U

Intel Core i7 1160G7
VS
Intel Core i5 8365U
Intel Core i7 1160G7
Intel Core i5 8365U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8365U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8365U and 1160G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1353 vs 941 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +53%
4345
Core i5 8365U
2833

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i5 8365U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 16, 2019
Launch price - 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-1160G7 i5-8365U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page Intel Core i5 8365U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8365U or i7 1160G7?
