Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i5 9300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1021 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2365
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7890
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +39%
1399
1003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +47%
4794
3269
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
