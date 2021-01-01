Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1365 vs 1175 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1735
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10635
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +16%
1344
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4203
Core i7 1068NG7 +5%
4424
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
