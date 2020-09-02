Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 9 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2784
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1160G7 +22%
1450
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4469
Core i7 10850H +21%
5418
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
