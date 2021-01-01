Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 11375H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1160G7 against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1536 vs 1395 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
Core i7 11375H +34%
1549
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3188
Core i7 11375H +109%
6659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Core i7 11375H +13%
3143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10774
Core i7 11375H +17%
12590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1380
Core i7 11375H +11%
1526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4781
Core i7 11375H +9%
5232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|i7-11375H
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-21x
|30-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
