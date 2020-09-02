Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +43%
3180
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +71%
12766
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +68%
1512
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +90%
4978
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
