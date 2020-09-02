Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +70%
499
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +331%
2564
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +71%
3255
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +216%
12932
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +108%
1524
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +231%
5122
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U