Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Intel Core i7 1165G7
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 92% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 740 points
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +208%
6100
Ryzen 3 3250U
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +55%
2890
Ryzen 3 3250U
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +168%
10706
Ryzen 3 3250U
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +185%
4484
Ryzen 3 3250U
1575
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 12
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 3
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
