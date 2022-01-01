Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 92% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 740 points
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +80%
1511
840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +208%
6100
1983
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +55%
2890
1863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +168%
10706
4002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +92%
1429
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +185%
4484
1575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|12
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
