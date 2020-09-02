Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +2%
498
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +7%
2483
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
3180
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +1%
12766
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
1512
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Ryzen 3 3300X +11%
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 1185G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i5 9400F