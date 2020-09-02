Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
499
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +64%
2564
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +35%
3255
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +63%
12932
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +52%
1524
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +62%
5122
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
