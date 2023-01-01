Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 1028 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +34%
1512
Ryzen 3 7320U
1126
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +36%
6084
Ryzen 3 7320U
4469
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
2854
Ryzen 3 7320U
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +13%
10515
Ryzen 3 7320U
9302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +39%
1427
Ryzen 3 7320U
1030
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +17%
4371
Ryzen 3 7320U
3747
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

