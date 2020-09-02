Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 5 2500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2500U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +92%
2483
Ryzen 5 2500U
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +71%
3180
Ryzen 5 2500U
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +94%
12766
Ryzen 5 2500U
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +84%
4978
Ryzen 5 2500U
2711

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
EnglishРусский