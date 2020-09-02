Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +35%
498
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Ryzen 5 2600 +8%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
3180
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12766
Ryzen 5 2600 +3%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +54%
1512
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Ryzen 5 2600 +9%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
