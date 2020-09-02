Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
498
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Ryzen 5 2600X +22%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +34%
3180
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12766
Ryzen 5 2600X +9%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +46%
1512
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Ryzen 5 2600X +15%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|229 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 and i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 2600X