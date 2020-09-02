Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +37%
499
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +71%
2564
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +61%
3255
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +80%
12932
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +147%
1524
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +88%
5122
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
