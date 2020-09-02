Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +4%
499
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Ryzen 5 3600 +40%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +24%
3255
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
1524
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Ryzen 5 3600 +44%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
