Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2564
Ryzen 5 3600 +40%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +24%
3255
Ryzen 5 3600
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
12932
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
1524
Ryzen 5 3600
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
5122
Ryzen 5 3600 +44%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
