Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Ryzen 5 3600XT +1%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Ryzen 5 3600XT +60%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
3180
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12766
Ryzen 5 3600XT +48%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
1512
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Ryzen 5 3600XT +43%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
