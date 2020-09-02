Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2564
Ryzen 5 4600H +32%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +30%
3255
Ryzen 5 4600H
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
12932
Ryzen 5 4600H +18%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +40%
1524
Ryzen 5 4600H
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
5122
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

