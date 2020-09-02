Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +10%
499
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Ryzen 5 4600H +32%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +30%
3255
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Ryzen 5 4600H +18%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +40%
1524
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
5122
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 1165G7
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i7 1165G7
- Ryzen 7 4800U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i7 10710U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i7 1060G7 or Core i7 1165G7
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 4600H