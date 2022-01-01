Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +1%
1496
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6066
Ryzen 5 6600U +62%
9802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2851
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10538
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1419
Ryzen 5 6600U +4%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4321
Ryzen 5 6600U +74%
7512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
