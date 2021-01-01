Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
Intel Core i7 1165G7
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

