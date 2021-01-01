Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1522
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6104
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2929
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10767
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +55%
16670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +3%
1469
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4743
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +26%
5979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
