Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +22%
498
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Ryzen 7 2700X +57%
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +32%
3180
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12766
Ryzen 7 2700X +36%
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +43%
1512
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Ryzen 7 2700X +37%
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1