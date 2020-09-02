Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2483
Ryzen 7 2700X +57%
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +32%
3180
Ryzen 7 2700X
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
12766
Ryzen 7 2700X +36%
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +43%
1512
Ryzen 7 2700X
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4978
Ryzen 7 2700X +37%
6815

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 April 19, 2018
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
