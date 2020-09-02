Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +45%
499
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +69%
2564
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +59%
3255
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +76%
12932
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +133%
1524
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +113%
5122
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U or i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 or i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 7 3700U