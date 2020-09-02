Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
499
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
2564
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +50%
3255
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +51%
12932
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +79%
1524
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +47%
5122
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 1185G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 10210U